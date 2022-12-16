Seelaus Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,690 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for 1.4% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 400.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Cameco by 26.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth $57,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.61. 189,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,108,774. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.11. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $32.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $297.96 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

