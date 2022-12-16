Seelaus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VOO traded down $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.40. 123,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,471. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $354.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.88.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

