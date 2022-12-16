Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys 418 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.12. 163,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617,342. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.59.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.