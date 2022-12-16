Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys 428 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE:NVT traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $40.52.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,976.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,477.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,016. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

