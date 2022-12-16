Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $466,000 Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Everest Re Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $252,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Trading Down 0.8 %

RE traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $320.05. 4,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,909. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $340.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.97.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.89) by $0.61. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,369. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

