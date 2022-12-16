Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $581,000 Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

GSY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,965. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49.

