Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.15. 2,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,889. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.87 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.