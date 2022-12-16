Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $958,000 in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWXT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after buying an additional 217,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,473,000 after buying an additional 281,441 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,804,000 after buying an additional 211,329 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,659,000 after buying an additional 194,666 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,246,000 after buying an additional 55,596 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. Barclays upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWXT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $62.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.