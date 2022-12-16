Seelaus Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700,565. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 2.22. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

