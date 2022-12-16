Seelaus Asset Management LLC Takes $294,000 Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,255 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FRC traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $119.84. 24,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.08. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.49.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sterne Agee CRT increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

