SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,833,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,100 shares of company stock worth $1,443,735 over the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 790.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Down 2.2 %

SEIC stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $55.20. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

