SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,275. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.35 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 28.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,833,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,100 shares of company stock worth $1,443,735 over the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 790.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $88,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

