Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) were up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 70,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 179,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95.
About Senmiao Technology
Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales; the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing; and the provision of supporting services provided to online ride-hailing drivers, as well as management and guarantee services.
