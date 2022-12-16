Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Short Interest Down 22.0% in November

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shaw Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SJR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.63. 19,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,805. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,367,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,750,000 after acquiring an additional 484,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,582,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,766,000 after buying an additional 2,075,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 47.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,205,000 after buying an additional 2,999,641 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 81.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,443,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after buying an additional 3,783,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 31.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,333,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,668,000 after buying an additional 2,009,197 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

