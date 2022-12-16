Short Interest in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Drops By 19.4%

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACU shares. TheStreet lowered Acme United from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acme United Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ACU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.15. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.91. Acme United has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.49.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.13%.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Articles

