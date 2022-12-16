Short Interest in Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Increases By 15.6%

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 658,700 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the November 15th total of 569,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OROCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allkem in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allkem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Allkem in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Allkem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Allkem Stock Down 0.6 %

OROCF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. 21,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Allkem has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69.

Allkem Company Profile

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

