Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Declines By 29.6%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on APEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aperam from €55.00 ($57.89) to €52.00 ($54.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aperam from €47.00 ($49.47) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oddo Bhf cut Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aperam from €29.50 ($31.05) to €31.40 ($33.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aperam has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.
Aperam Price Performance
Aperam stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14. Aperam has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.89.
Aperam Dividend Announcement
About Aperam
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aperam (APEMY)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.