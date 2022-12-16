Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Declines By 29.6%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on APEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aperam from €55.00 ($57.89) to €52.00 ($54.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aperam from €47.00 ($49.47) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oddo Bhf cut Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aperam from €29.50 ($31.05) to €31.40 ($33.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aperam has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Aperam Price Performance

Aperam stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14. Aperam has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Aperam Dividend Announcement

About Aperam

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.4804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.30%.

(Get Rating)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Featured Stories

