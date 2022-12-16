Short Interest in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Decreases By 32.1%

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the November 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 990,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $186.35. 1,733,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,335. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $201.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AJG. UBS Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Argus began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

