Short Interest in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Decreases By 18.1%

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 804.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,226 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,409 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 6,784.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,884,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,825 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 1,748.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,345 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,268,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 813,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

ASE Technology stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.39. 8,751,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,205,833. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.18. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 11.67%. On average, research analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

