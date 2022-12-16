Short Interest in Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Increases By 42.4%

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ATNNF stock opened at $165.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.87. Autoneum has a fifty-two week low of $165.87 and a fifty-two week high of $165.87.

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automotive market. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, engine and body-mounted absorbers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel and floor insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields, as well as battery and spare wheel pans.

