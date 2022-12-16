Short Interest in Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Increases By 42.4%

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Autoneum Stock Performance
ATNNF stock opened at $165.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.87. Autoneum has a fifty-two week low of $165.87 and a fifty-two week high of $165.87.
About Autoneum
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autoneum (ATNNF)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for Autoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoneum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.