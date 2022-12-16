Short Interest in Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Drops By 44.8%

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the November 15th total of 241,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Axtel Stock Performance
Shares of Axtel stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Axtel has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.
About Axtel
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axtel (AXTLF)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for Axtel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axtel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.