Short Interest in Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Drops By 44.8%

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the November 15th total of 241,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Axtel Stock Performance

Shares of Axtel stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Axtel has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

About Axtel

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses.

