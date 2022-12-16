Short Interest in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Expands By 33.0%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the November 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 54.5 %

BVXV stock traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,210. The company has a market cap of $5.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.43. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.