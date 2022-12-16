Short Interest in Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Decreases By 18.5%

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Biostage Stock Performance

Shares of BSTG remained flat at $6.65 during trading hours on Friday. 62 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. Biostage has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $77.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of -0.27.

Get Biostage alerts:

Biostage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company is engaged in developing Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treating esophageal cancer. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc and changed its name to Biostage, Inc in March 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Biostage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biostage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.