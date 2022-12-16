Short Interest in Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Decreases By 18.5%

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Biostage Stock Performance
Shares of BSTG remained flat at $6.65 during trading hours on Friday. 62 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. Biostage has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $77.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of -0.27.
Biostage Company Profile
