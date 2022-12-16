Short Interest in Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Declines By 31.7%

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BITGF remained flat at $14.75 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. Biotage AB has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

