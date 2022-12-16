Short Interest in Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Declines By 31.7%

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BITGF remained flat at $14.75 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. Biotage AB has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $31.08.
Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile
