Short Interest in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Declines By 18.7%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,820,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 44,070,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BB. TD Securities lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,307,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,401,845. BlackBerry has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $9.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $36,038.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,563.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackBerry news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $40,039.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,998.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $36,038.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,563.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,794 shares of company stock worth $2,568,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 18.2% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in BlackBerry by 6.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 17.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Further Reading

