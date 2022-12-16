Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Declines By 21.1%

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

MUC stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 183,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

