Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Declines By 21.1%

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
MUC stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $15.90.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (MUC)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.