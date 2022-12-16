Short Interest in BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Increases By 20.0%

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on BPER Banca from €1.60 ($1.68) to €1.70 ($1.79) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

BPER Banca Stock Performance

Shares of BPER Banca stock remained flat at $4.13 during trading on Friday. BPER Banca has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

About BPER Banca

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, accounts, and digital banking related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

Further Reading

