Short Interest in C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC) Increases By 75.0%

C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of C5 Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in C5 Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in C5 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in C5 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in C5 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C5 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,606,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

C5 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. C5 Acquisition has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.25.

C5 Acquisition Company Profile

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

