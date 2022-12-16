Short Interest in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Increases By 10.3%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 213,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 237,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Cardiol Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 108,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 73,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CRDL traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,547. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.68. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cardiol Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRDL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

See Also

