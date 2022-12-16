Short Interest in Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Rises By 41.4%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the November 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.6 days.
Cellcom Israel Stock Up 3.1 %
CELJF stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Cellcom Israel has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21.
