Short Interest in Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Rises By 41.4%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the November 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.6 days.

Cellcom Israel Stock Up 3.1 %

CELJF stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Cellcom Israel has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Net. The company offers internet access and infrastructure, internet television, international telephony, landline telephony, and transmission services for business customers and telecommunications operators.

