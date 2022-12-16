Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW) Decreases By 30.4%

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the November 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.2% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 99,114 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 180.6% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 660,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

Shares of CFIVW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,182. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.87.

