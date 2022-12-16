Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Decreases By 20.0%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 78.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 136.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the second quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the second quarter worth $524,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEA stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,500. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines will post -11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

