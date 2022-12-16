Short Interest in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Rises By 8.4%

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the November 15th total of 986,800 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ COLM traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average of $75.93. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $955.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.