Short Interest in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Drops By 20.8%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 715,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of Costamare stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. 2,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,292. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.98. Costamare has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $18.01.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Costamare had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 25.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 1,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

