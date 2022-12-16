Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Increases By 8.2%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 787,400 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the November 15th total of 727,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 133,105 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 477.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $2,370,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ EGBN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.60. 1,140,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $63.84.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $89.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EGBN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

