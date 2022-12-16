Short Interest in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) Decreases By 20.8%

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 839,900 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 246,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Eneti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eneti from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Eneti alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NETI. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Eneti by 31.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth about $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth about $94,000.

Eneti Stock Performance

Eneti Announces Dividend

Shares of NETI stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.16. Eneti has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.82%.

Eneti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.