Short Interest in First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Declines By 38.4%

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 497,900 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the November 15th total of 808,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 199.2 days.

FCXXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$19.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS FCXXF remained flat at $12.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $15.07.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

