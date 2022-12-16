Short Interest in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Increases By 14.3%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 42,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $107.00.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

