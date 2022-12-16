Short Interest in Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Increases By 42.1%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the November 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $16.08.
Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile
Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.
See Also
