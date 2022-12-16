Short Interest in Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Increases By 42.1%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the November 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on HXGBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 107 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 107 to SEK 103 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.83.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

