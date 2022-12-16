Short Interest in Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Drops By 18.1%

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,247,800 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 1,524,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,782.6 days.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IFCZF stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $144.87. The stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.25 and a 200 day moving average of $145.78. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $124.24 and a 12-month high of $157.48.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFCZF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$224.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intact Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.