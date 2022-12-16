Short Interest in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Rises By 9.0%

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 7.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 825,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 54,418 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 258,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in inTEST by 135.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 147,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 84,570 shares in the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of inTEST in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

inTEST Price Performance

Shares of INTT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 40,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,427. inTEST has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.92.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. inTEST had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

