Short Interest in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Increases By 36.3%

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 549,100 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the November 15th total of 403,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

