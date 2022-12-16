Short Interest in Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Drops By 20.3%

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,362,900 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 4,221,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33,629.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITGGF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Italgas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Italgas from €5.80 ($6.11) to €6.00 ($6.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Italgas Stock Performance

Shares of ITGGF remained flat at $5.75 during midday trading on Friday. Italgas has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98.

About Italgas

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

