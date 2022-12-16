Short Interest in Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Rises By 10.8%

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,246,900 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the November 15th total of 1,125,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 132.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KELTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,533. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

See Also

