Short Interest in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Grows By 8.8%

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,012,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,012,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,500 shares of company stock worth $2,013,888 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,709,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,929 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,149.3% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,078,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,885 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,847 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,855,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,272,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,883. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.72%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

