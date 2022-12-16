Short Interest in Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rises By 31.1%

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 279 to CHF 310 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

OTCMKTS KHNGY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $45.39. 6,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $66.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 86.60% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

