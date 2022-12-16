Short Interest in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Grows By 34.3%

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,360,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the November 15th total of 12,180,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 109,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,586.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,943.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 152,800 shares of company stock worth $1,456,442 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 47.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE KD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,160,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,894. Kyndryl has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.62.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 51.01%. Equities analysts predict that Kyndryl will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

