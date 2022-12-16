Short Interest in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Declines By 31.9%

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the November 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 436,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSTR shares. B. Riley cut their target price on L.B. Foster from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

L.B. Foster Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FSTR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. 12,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,044. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $105.79 million, a P/E ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.00.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $130.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

