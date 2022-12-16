Short Interest in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Declines By 21.1%

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 9,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 20.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Transactions at Lightning eMotors
In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,571,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of The West purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth $1,966,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth $65,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Lightning eMotors Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE ZEV opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. Lightning eMotors has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Lightning eMotors Company Profile
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightning eMotors (ZEV)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.