Short Interest in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Declines By 21.1%

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 9,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 20.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Lightning eMotors

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,571,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of The West purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth $1,966,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth $65,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lightning eMotors Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors from $6.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

NYSE ZEV opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. Lightning eMotors has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

