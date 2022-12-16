Short Interest in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Increases By 9.8%

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.67.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,360. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $349.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.91 by ($0.83). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 45.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

